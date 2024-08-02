Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Preview for August 2 Published 9:25 am Friday, August 2, 2024

The Atlanta Braves (59-49) and the Miami Marlins (40-69) will match up on Friday, August 2 at Truist Park, with Spencer Schwellenbach getting the nod for the Braves and Max Meyer toeing the rubber for the Marlins. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves (-250), according to sportsbooks, are moneyline favorites in this matchup versus the Marlins (+195) This contest’s total has been listed at 9. You can get -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

Date: Friday, August 2, 2024

Friday, August 2, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -250

Braves -250 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +195

Marlins +195 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: -120, Under: +100)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Schwellenbach (4-5 with a 4.06 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Schwellenbach is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the season.

Schwellenbach will try to continue a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are sixth in MLB action with 136 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .408.

The Braves are 18th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

Atlanta is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (459 total).

The Braves are 24th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 25th in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.46 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff paces the majors.

The Braves have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.190).

