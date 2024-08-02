2024 Wyoming Football Odds to Win Mountain West Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:07 am Friday, August 2, 2024

The Wyoming Cowboys rank sixth in the MWC, with +1600 odds to win the conference title in 2024. See the article below for more details on the team’s futures championship odds.

Wyoming Mountain West Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mountain West Conference Championship Odds: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00)

+1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 6.5 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 on the over with -115 odds)

Wyoming 2024 Schedule

Wyoming will face the 12th-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ combined win total from last year (59). The Cowboys have four games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2023, including zero teams that tallied nine or more wins and one with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Arizona State August 31 1 – Idaho September 7 2 – BYU September 14 3 – @ North Texas September 21 4 – Air Force September 28 5 – San Diego State October 12 7 – @ San Jose State October 19 8 – Utah State October 26 9 – @ New Mexico November 2 10 – @ Colorado State November 15 12 – Boise State November 23 13 – @ Washington State November 30 14 –

