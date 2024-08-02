2024 Troy Football Odds to Win Sun Belt Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:07 am Friday, August 2, 2024

The Troy Trojans have +1200 odds to bring home the Sun Belt title in 2024, which ranks them sixth in the conference. Check out the numbers below, if you’re thinking about placing a futures bet on their futures odds.

Troy Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00)

+1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 6.5 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 on the over with -105 odds)

Troy 2024 Schedule

Troy get the 103rd-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents’ combined win total from last year). The Trojans will battle eight teams this season that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule includes two teams that ended with nine or more victories and three squads that registered three or fewer wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result Nevada August 31 1 – @ Memphis September 7 2 – @ Iowa September 14 3 – Florida A&M September 21 4 – Louisiana-Monroe September 28 5 – Texas State October 3 6 – @ South Alabama October 15 8 – @ Arkansas State October 26 9 – Coastal Carolina November 2 10 – @ Georgia Southern November 16 12 – @ Louisiana November 23 13 – Southern Miss November 30 14 –

