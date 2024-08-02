2024 Toledo Football Odds to Win Mid-American Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:07 am Friday, August 2, 2024

At +325, the Toledo Rockets, one of the top teams in the conference, boast the second-ranked odds to win the MAC in 2024. Dig into the futures odds and other numbers below before making a futures bet.

Toledo Mid-American Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mid-American Conference Championship Odds: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50)

+325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50) Season Win Total Over/Under: 8.5 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 on the over with +115 odds)

Toledo 2024 Schedule

Toledo will have the good fortune of facing the 25th-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ combined win total from last year (63). In 2024, the Rockets’ schedule will feature six games against teams who finished with winning records a year ago, including two games against teams that piled up nine or more wins and three games against squads that picked up fewer than four wins in 2023.

Opponent Date Week Result Duquesne August 29 1 – UMass September 7 2 – @ Mississippi State September 14 3 – @ Western Kentucky September 21 4 – Miami (OH) October 5 6 – @ Buffalo October 12 7 – @ Northern Illinois October 19 8 – Bowling Green October 26 9 – @ Eastern Michigan November 2 10 – Central Michigan November 12 12 – Ohio November 20 13 – @ Akron November 26 14 –

