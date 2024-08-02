2024 Navy Football Odds to Win American Athletic Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:07 am Friday, August 2, 2024

The Navy Midshipmen rank 11th in the AAC, with +3500 odds to claim the conference title in 2024. Read the article below for more info on the team’s futures championship odds.

Navy American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +3500 (Bet $10 to win $350.00)

+3500 (Bet $10 to win $350.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 5.5 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 on the over with +145 odds)

Navy 2024 Schedule

Navy has been handed the 85th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ combined win total last year (67). In 2024, the Midshipmen will match up with seven teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that notched three or fewer wins a season ago.

Opponent Date Week Result Bucknell August 31 1 – Temple September 7 2 – Memphis September 21 4 – @ UAB September 28 5 – @ Air Force October 5 6 – Charlotte October 19 8 – Notre Dame October 26 9 – @ Rice November 2 10 – @ South Florida November 9 11 – Tulane November 16 12 – @ East Carolina November 29 14 – @ Army December 14 16 –

