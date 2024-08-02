2024 Missouri Football Odds to Win Southeastern Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:07 am Friday, August 2, 2024

In terms of winning the SEC title in 2024, the Missouri Tigers rank eighth in the conference, with +2000 odds. In addition they have +3500 odds to take home the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the piece below, we dissect the futures odds and other relevant stats.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Missouri Tigers’ odds to win their conference or the national championship.

Missouri Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +3500 (Bet $10 to win $350.00)

+3500 (Bet $10 to win $350.00) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00)

+2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 9.5 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 on the over with +130 odds)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Missouri Tigers futures odds & games on BetMGM.

Missouri 2024 Schedule

Missouri will have the luxury of facing the 23rd-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ combined win total from last year (62). The Tigers have a schedule that includes five games in 2024 against teams that finished over .500 in 2023 (two of those teams won nine or more games and three of them totaled fewer than four wins).

Watch Missouri Tigers games all season long on Fubo!

Opponent Date Week Result Murray State August 29 1 – Buffalo September 7 2 – Boston College September 14 3 – Vanderbilt September 21 4 – @ Texas A&M October 5 6 – @ UMass October 12 7 – Auburn October 19 8 – @ Alabama October 26 9 – Oklahoma November 9 11 – @ South Carolina November 16 12 – @ Mississippi State November 23 13 – Arkansas November 30 14 –

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.