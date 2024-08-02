2024 Kansas Football Odds to Win Big 12 Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:07 am Friday, August 2, 2024

In terms of claiming the Big 12 title in 2024, the Kansas Jayhawks rank fourth in the conference, with +900 odds. In addition they have +15000 odds to win a national championship. In the article below, we dissect the futures odds and other relevant stats.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Kansas Jayhawks’ odds to win their conference or the national championship.

Kansas Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1,500.00)

+15000 (Bet $10 to win $1,500.00) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00)

+900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 8.5 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 on the over with +130 odds)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Kansas Jayhawks futures odds & games on BetMGM.

Kansas 2024 Schedule

Kansas will face the 20th-easiest schedule this season (based on last season’s combined win total of opponents this season.) The Jayhawks have four games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2023, including one team that tallied nine or more wins and two with fewer than four wins last season.

Watch Kansas Jayhawks games all season long on Fubo!

Opponent Date Week Result Lindenwood August 29 1 – @ Illinois September 7 2 – UNLV September 13 3 – @ West Virginia September 21 4 – TCU September 28 5 – @ Arizona State October 5 6 – Houston October 19 8 – @ Kansas State October 26 9 – Iowa State November 9 11 – @ BYU November 16 12 – Colorado November 23 13 – @ Baylor November 30 14 –

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.