2024 Colorado Football Odds to Win Big 12 Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:06 am Friday, August 2, 2024

At +2500, the Colorado Buffaloes sport the 11th-ranked odds in the conference to win the Big 12 in 2024. In addition they have +12500 odds to claim the national championship. Dig into the odds and other numbers below before making a futures bet.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Colorado Buffaloes’ odds to win their conference or the national championship.

Colorado Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +12500 (Bet $10 to win $1,250.00)

+12500 (Bet $10 to win $1,250.00) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +2500 (Bet $10 to win $250.00)

+2500 (Bet $10 to win $250.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 5.5 (Bet $14.50 to win $10 on the over with -145 odds)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Colorado Buffaloes futures odds & games on BetMGM.

Colorado 2024 Schedule

In terms of toughness, based on its opponents’ combined win total last season, Colorado will face the 67th-ranked schedule this year. In 2024, the Buffaloes’ schedule will feature seven games against teams who finished with winning records a year ago, including two games against teams that collected nine or more wins and two games against squads that compiled three or fewer wins in 2023.

Watch Colorado Buffaloes games all season long on Fubo!

Opponent Date Week Result North Dakota State August 29 1 – @ Nebraska September 7 2 – @ Colorado State September 14 3 – Baylor September 21 4 – @ UCF September 28 5 – Kansas State October 12 7 – @ Arizona October 19 8 – Cincinnati October 26 9 – @ Texas Tech November 9 11 – Utah November 16 12 – @ Kansas November 23 13 – Oklahoma State November 29 14 –

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.