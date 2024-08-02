2024 Army Football Odds to Win American Athletic Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:07 am Friday, August 2, 2024

The Army Black Knights rank eighth in the AAC, with +2500 odds to take home the conference title in 2024. See the article below for more info on the team’s futures championship odds.

Army American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +2500 (Bet $10 to win $250.00)

+2500 (Bet $10 to win $250.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 5.5 (Bet $15.00 to win $10 on the over with -150 odds)

Army 2024 Schedule

Army will have the good fortune of facing the sixth-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ combined win total last year (58). The Black Knights have a schedule that includes four games in 2024 against teams that finished above .500 in 2023 (one of those teams won nine or more games and two of them picked up three or fewer wins).

Opponent Date Week Result Lehigh August 30 1 – @ Florida Atlantic September 7 2 – Rice September 21 4 – @ Temple September 26 5 – @ Tulsa October 5 6 – UAB October 12 7 – East Carolina October 19 8 – Air Force November 2 10 – @ North Texas November 9 11 – @ Notre Dame November 23 13 – UTSA November 30 14 – Navy December 14 16 –

