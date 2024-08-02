2024 Arkansas State Football Odds to Win Sun Belt Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:07 am Friday, August 2, 2024

The Arkansas State Red Wolves are +1600 to bring home the Sun Belt title in 2024, according to oddsmakers, which ranks them seventh in the conference. Below, we dive into the odds and analyze the stats you need to know before making a futures bet.

Arkansas State Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00)

+1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 6 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 on the over with -110 odds)

Arkansas State 2024 Schedule

In terms of difficulty, based on its opponents’ combined win total last season, Arkansas State has drawn the 73rd-ranked schedule this season. The Red Wolves will suit up for eight games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule includes two teams that tallied nine or more victories and two squads with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Central Arkansas August 31 1 – Tulsa September 7 2 – @ Michigan September 14 3 – @ Iowa State September 21 4 – South Alabama October 5 6 – @ Texas State October 12 7 – @ Southern Miss October 19 8 – Troy October 26 9 – @ Louisiana November 9 11 – @ Georgia State November 16 12 – Louisiana-Monroe November 23 13 – Old Dominion November 30 14 –

