2024 Arkansas State Football Odds to Win Sun Belt Conference Championship & National Title

Published 2:07 am Friday, August 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

2024 Arkansas State Football Odds to Win Sun Belt Conference Championship & National Title

The Arkansas State Red Wolves are +1600 to bring home the Sun Belt title in 2024, according to oddsmakers, which ranks them seventh in the conference. Below, we dive into the odds and analyze the stats you need to know before making a futures bet.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Arkansas State Red Wolves’ odds to win their conference or the national championship.

Arkansas State Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds

  • National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
  • Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00)
  • Season Win Total Over/Under: 6 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 on the over with -110 odds)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Arkansas State Red Wolves futures odds & games on BetMGM.

Arkansas State 2024 Schedule

In terms of difficulty, based on its opponents’ combined win total last season, Arkansas State has drawn the 73rd-ranked schedule this season. The Red Wolves will suit up for eight games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule includes two teams that tallied nine or more victories and two squads with fewer than four wins last season.

Watch Arkansas State Red Wolves games all season long on Fubo!

Opponent Date Week Result
Central Arkansas August 31 1
Tulsa September 7 2
@ Michigan September 14 3
@ Iowa State September 21 4
South Alabama October 5 6
@ Texas State October 12 7
@ Southern Miss October 19 8
Troy October 26 9
@ Louisiana November 9 11
@ Georgia State November 16 12
Louisiana-Monroe November 23 13
Old Dominion November 30 14

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

2024 Kansas Football Odds to Win Big 12 Conference Championship & National Title

2024 Kansas Football Odds to Win Big 12 Conference Championship & National Title

2024 Missouri Football Odds to Win Southeastern Conference Championship & National Title

2024 Missouri Football Odds to Win Southeastern Conference Championship & National Title

2024 Troy Football Odds to Win Sun Belt Conference Championship & National Title

2024 Troy Football Odds to Win Sun Belt Conference Championship & National Title

2024 Air Force Football Odds to Win Mountain West Conference Championship & National Title

2024 Air Force Football Odds to Win Mountain West Conference Championship & National Title

Print Article

SportsPlus