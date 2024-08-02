2024 Air Force Football Odds to Win Mountain West Conference Championship & National Title Published 2:07 am Friday, August 2, 2024

At +1200, the Air Force Falcons have the fourth-ranked odds in the conference to win the MWC in 2024. Dig into the odds and other stats below prior to placing a futures wager.

Air Force Mountain West Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mountain West Conference Championship Odds: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00)

+1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 6.5 (Bet $13.00 to win $10 on the over with -130 odds)

Air Force 2024 Schedule

Air Force will face the 15th-easiest schedule this season (based on last season’s combined win total of opponents this season.) The Falcons will take on five teams this season that finished above .500 in 2023. That schedule will pair them against zero teams that ended with nine or more victories and two squads with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Merrimack August 31 1 – San Jose State September 7 2 – @ Baylor September 14 3 – @ Wyoming September 28 5 – Navy October 5 6 – @ New Mexico October 12 7 – Colorado State October 19 8 – @ Army November 2 10 – Fresno State November 9 11 – Oregon State November 16 12 – @ Nevada November 23 13 – @ San Diego State November 30 14 –

