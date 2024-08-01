Odds to Win 2024 MWC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights

Published 7:58 am Thursday, August 1, 2024

By Data Skrive

Odds to Win 2024 MWC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights

At -125 and +425, respectively, Boise State and Fresno State are the two favorites to win the MWC in 2024. Prior to placing a bet on the MWC winner, let’s go over the full list of contenders along with their odds.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on your choice to win the MWC.

Odds to Win the MWC

Team Odds to Win MWC
Boise State -125
Fresno State +425
UNLV +650
Air Force +1200
Colorado State +1200
Wyoming +1600
San Diego State +3000
Utah State +4000
Hawai’i +5000
San Jose State +6000
New Mexico +30000
Nevada +30000

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Boise State Broncos or your favorite team to win the MWC on BetMGM.

MWC Upcoming Games

Watch NCAA football all season long on Fubo.

  • SMU Mustangs at Nevada Wolf Pack 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 24 on CBS Sports Network

Buy merch for your favorite players and teams on Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

Odds to Win 2024 Big 12 Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights

Odds to Win 2024 Big 12 Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights

Odds to Win 2024 SEC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights

Odds to Win 2024 SEC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights

Odds to Win 2024 MAC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights

Odds to Win 2024 MAC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights

Odds to Win 2024 ACC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights

Odds to Win 2024 ACC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights

Print Article

SportsPlus