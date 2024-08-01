Odds to Win 2024 CUSA Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights Published 7:58 am Thursday, August 1, 2024

At -210 and +475, respectively, Liberty and Western Kentucky are the two favorites to win CUSA in 2024. Before placing a bet on CUSA winner, let’s take a look at the full list of contenders along with their odds.

Odds to Win the CUSA

Team Odds to Win CUSA Liberty -210 Western Kentucky +475 Jacksonville State +525 Middle Tennessee +2500 Louisiana Tech +2500 UTEP +6000 New Mexico State +8000 Florida International +12500

CUSA Upcoming Games

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on CBS Sports Network

8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on CBS Sports Network UTEP Miners at Nebraska Cornhuskers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on FOX

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on FOX Florida International Panthers at Indiana Hoosiers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on BTN

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on BTN Campbell Fighting Camels at Liberty Flames 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Alabama Crimson Tide 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN Nicholls State Colonels at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+ Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at New Mexico State Aggies 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+

