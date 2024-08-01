Odds to Win 2024 CUSA Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights
Published 7:58 am Thursday, August 1, 2024
At -210 and +475, respectively, Liberty and Western Kentucky are the two favorites to win CUSA in 2024. Before placing a bet on CUSA winner, let’s take a look at the full list of contenders along with their odds.
Odds to Win the CUSA
|Team
|Odds to Win CUSA
|Liberty
|-210
|Western Kentucky
|+475
|Jacksonville State
|+525
|Middle Tennessee
|+2500
|Louisiana Tech
|+2500
|UTEP
|+6000
|New Mexico State
|+8000
|Florida International
|+12500
CUSA Upcoming Games
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on CBS Sports Network
- UTEP Miners at Nebraska Cornhuskers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on FOX
- Florida International Panthers at Indiana Hoosiers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on BTN
- Campbell Fighting Camels at Liberty Flames 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+
- Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+
- Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Alabama Crimson Tide 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN
- Nicholls State Colonels at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+
- Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at New Mexico State Aggies 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+
