Odds to Win 2024 ACC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights Published 7:58 am Thursday, August 1, 2024

To clinch the ACC this season, the Florida State Seminoles (+290) and the Clemson Tigers (+360) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a complete list of teams with the next best odds.

Odds to Win the ACC

Team Odds to Win ACC Florida State +290 Clemson +360 Miami (FL) +450 North Carolina State +650 Louisville +800 Virginia Tech +1000 SMU +1400 North Carolina +2200 Syracuse +4000 California +5000 Pittsburgh +10000 Georgia Tech +10000 Duke +10000 Boston College +12500 Virginia +15000 Wake Forest +25000 Stanford +50000

ACC Upcoming Games

Florida State Seminoles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 24 on ESPN

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 24 on ESPN SMU Mustangs at Nevada Wolf Pack 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 24 on CBS Sports Network

