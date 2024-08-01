Odds to Win 2024 ACC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights

Published 7:58 am Thursday, August 1, 2024

By Data Skrive

To clinch the ACC this season, the Florida State Seminoles (+290) and the Clemson Tigers (+360) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a complete list of teams with the next best odds.

Odds to Win the ACC

Team Odds to Win ACC
Florida State +290
Clemson +360
Miami (FL) +450
North Carolina State +650
Louisville +800
Virginia Tech +1000
SMU +1400
North Carolina +2200
Syracuse +4000
California +5000
Pittsburgh +10000
Georgia Tech +10000
Duke +10000
Boston College +12500
Virginia +15000
Wake Forest +25000
Stanford +50000

ACC Upcoming Games

  • Florida State Seminoles at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 24 on ESPN
  • SMU Mustangs at Nevada Wolf Pack 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 24 on CBS Sports Network

