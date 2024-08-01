Odds to Win 2024 AAC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights
Published 7:58 am Thursday, August 1, 2024
The Memphis Tigers (+210) and the Tulane Green Wave (+375) are among the top contenders to win the AAC this season. You can find a full breakdown of teams with the next best odds in the piece below.
Odds to Win the AAC
|Team
|Odds to Win AAC
|Memphis
|+210
|Tulane
|+375
|UTSA
|+475
|South Florida
|+675
|Rice
|+1600
|East Carolina
|+1600
|North Texas
|+2200
|Army
|+2500
|Florida Atlantic
|+2500
|UAB
|+3000
|Navy
|+3500
|Tulsa
|+4000
|Charlotte
|+5000
|Temple
|+15000
AAC Upcoming Games
- Alcorn State Braves at UAB Blazers 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+
- Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tulane Green Wave 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+
- Northwestern State Demons at Tulsa Golden Hurricane 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 29 on ESPN+
- Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Army Black Knights 6:00 PM ET, Friday, August 30 on CBS Sports Network
- Florida Atlantic Owls at Michigan State Spartans 7:00 PM ET, Friday, August 30 on BTN
- Temple Owls at Oklahoma Sooners 7:00 PM ET, Friday, August 30 on ESPN
- Bucknell Bison at Navy Midshipmen 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on CBS Sports Network
- North Texas Mean Green at South Alabama Jaguars 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+
- Norfolk State Spartans at East Carolina Pirates 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+
- Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at South Florida Bulls 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+
- North Alabama Lions at Memphis Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPN+
- James Madison Dukes at Charlotte 49ers 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 31 on ESPNU
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.