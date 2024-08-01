Former Gov. Steve Beshear involved in traffic crash Published 8:00 am Thursday, August 1, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former two-term Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear, the father of current Gov. Andy Beshear, was involved in a single-vehicle traffic crash Wednesday morning, according to a social media post by his son on Thursday morning.

In his post on “X,” formerly known as Twitter, Andy Beshear stated, “Yesterday morning, my father was in a single-car accident. He will make a full recovery. Our family appreciates all the kind words and prayers we’ve received. God is good, even when things are tough. Dad is going to be OK. He’s already calling me to offer even more advice!”

Few details surrounding the collision have been released.

Email newsletter signup

The 79-year-old Steve Beshear served as Kentucky governor from 2007-2015. He was succeeded by Republican Matt Bevin, who in turn was defeated in his re-election bid by Andy Beshear in 2019.

Andy Beshear is still believed to be one of the contenders for presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ vice-presidential spot on her ticket.