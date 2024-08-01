Eli Cox and his family in no hurry for UK career to end Published 8:00 am Thursday, August 1, 2024

Long before Eli Cox verbally committed to play football at the University of Kentucky, his parents — Katherine and John — were UK football season ticket holders.

Now they are not in any rush for his collegiate career to end as he prepares to start his sixth season at UK.

“We have enjoyed him being the hometown boy playing on Kroger field. We are not in any rush for this to end. We want to enjoy this and experience it for one more year,” Katherine Cox said.

John Cox admitted they were a “little surprised” when Eli opted to stay at UK for a sixth year. He has started 35 straight games at guard and/or center.

“We had a conversation and he was struggling about coming back or going pro. He was struggling with the unknowns if things did not go the way he thought and he did not get drafted. He has been playing football since middle school and the thought of maybe not playing again was a little unnerving to him,” John Cox said.

“Other factors like NIL made a difference and (Mark) Stoops and the other coaches wanted him to come back for another year and not have somebody new at center. Obviously, we are excited. We enjoy home games and tailgating with family and friends like we have for 20 years. Then two years ago the UK football family (players’ parents) started tailgating together and that is fun to be part of.”

Eli Cox was lightly recruited out of West Jessamine High School when then offensive line coach John Schlarman liked his potential.

“John Schlarman saw his greatest strength was his willingness to study and the incredible self motivation to work hard that he had,” Katherine Cox said. “Schlarman saw more than just talent. He saw his leadership and how coachable he would be.”

He was a team captain last year and an all-SEC second team pick by the league coaches.

“I think he definitely has exceeded what almost everyone expected,” the lineman’s father said. “As parents, we obviously were a little more biased. In the business world you have to get your foot in the door and then it is on you. He knew he was not a five-star (recruit). He was barely a three-star player. But he was given a chance and took full advantage of it.

“I knew his work ethic would let him be a success. We knew it would be a long shot to get a full scholarship offer from UK. He worked with (former UK linemen) Drake (Jackson) a lot in high school and Drake was taking videos and showing Schlarman. That helped Eli get his opportunity.”

Eli Cox has had four offensive line coaches. Eric Wolford arrived after Schlarman’s passing but then left for Alabama. Zach Yenser took over in 2022 for two years before Stoops opted to bring Wolford back this season.

“There’s nothing you can do about that,” Katherine Cox said. “It made it more difficult to build continuity with different coaches but Eli was up to the challenge. He has enjoyed new coaches and the plans they have instituted.”

Eli Cox’s parents have been to every road game for five years and plan to continue the streak this year. They are looking forward to UK’s game at SEC newcomer Texas and are optimistic about the upcoming season.

“Talking with Eli and reading what other people are saying they have a lot of pieces now and it is just a matter of putting it together,” John Cox said. “I think the offense is going to be completely different and a lot faster than last year (under new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan). They want to get 70 to 80 snaps a game this year and are going to go no-huddle some.”

Georgia transfer quarterback Brock Vandagriff will be taking snaps from Cox and the senior lineman’s father said his son likes what Vandagriff brings to the team.

“Just the skills he has … his size, arm strength, football intelligence. They have spent a lot of time together on the field and watching film,” John Cox said. “He feels like Brock is a good down to earth person and great athlete and someone who has fit in very well. They match up very well outside of football with their personalities and the way they carry themselves is very similar.”

Cox’s mother, a former public school teacher, is proud of what he’s done on the field but was even more proud when he was inducted into the Frank Ham Society of Character that honors UK athletes who have shown an extraordinary commitment to academic excellence, athletic participation, personal development, career preparation and serving as a role model.

“Grades and character mean so much to me. For that to be something Eli was recognized for, that’s big. I care about what happens on the field but this is much, much more important.”

Cox hopes to eventually get into broadcasting. Currently he’s concentrating more on the production side of media work to diversify his resume.

“Being a player and athlete will open some doors for him but just like on the offensive line, you have to be ready for the opportunity,” John Cox said.