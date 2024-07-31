Trust brought Walker to UK Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 31, 2024

He’s been an all-American both years at Kentucky and has 90 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 8.5 quarterback sacks going into the 2024 season. So how did Big Ten schools let Walker leave Detroit to play for Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference?

“Michigan was a close second option for me. They’re a great program, don’t get me wrong, but I just feel like it wasn’t the right fit for me,” the UK junior defensive lineman said.

Walker said at SEC Media Days he “trusted” UK coach Mark Stoops more than anyone else.

“He is big on loyalty. That’s how I am. That’s one thing that I was looking for because out of anywhere in my top five, top 10 schools, you could go and get developed,” Walker said. “You can get bigger, faster, stronger.

“Everybody is going to get your technique right. Everyone is going to get you enough reps so you can be ready in the game. I didn’t just want to be a number. I wanted to be somebody who I know the head coach cares for, you know?

“He cares for everyone no matter if you are a walk-on, a scholarship guy. If you need something, his door is always open. That’s one thing that I was looking for in a school.”