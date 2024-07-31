How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 31
Published 4:10 am Wednesday, July 31, 2024
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field at American Family Field against the Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna on Wednesday.
Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves have hit 129 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the big leagues.
- Fueled by 325 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage this season.
- The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- Atlanta has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 449 (4.2 per game).
- The Braves have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Braves rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Atlanta has pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- Atlanta strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a combined 1.189 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send Chris Sale (13-3) to the mound for his 20th start this season.
- The left-hander’s last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 7 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.
- Sale has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2024
|Mets
|L 8-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Kodai Senga
|7/27/2024
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Tylor Megill
|7/28/2024
|Mets
|W 9-2
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|David Peterson
|7/29/2024
|Brewers
|L 8-3
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Colin Rea
|7/30/2024
|Brewers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Joe Ross
|7/31/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Freddy Peralta
|8/1/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Trevor Rogers
|8/2/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Max Meyer
|8/3/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Kyle Tyler
|8/4/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|–
|Edward Cabrera
|8/6/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|–
