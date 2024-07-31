How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 31 Published 4:10 am Wednesday, July 31, 2024

William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field at American Family Field against the Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna on Wednesday.

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 129 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the big leagues.

Fueled by 325 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 449 (4.2 per game).

The Braves have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Braves rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Atlanta strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

The Braves have a combined 1.189 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Chris Sale (13-3) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The left-hander’s last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 7 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Sale has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2024 Mets L 8-4 Away Charlie Morton Kodai Senga 7/27/2024 Mets W 4-0 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Tylor Megill 7/28/2024 Mets W 9-2 Away Reynaldo López David Peterson 7/29/2024 Brewers L 8-3 Away Grant Holmes Colin Rea 7/30/2024 Brewers W 5-1 Away Bryce Elder Joe Ross 7/31/2024 Brewers – Away Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/1/2024 Marlins – Home Charlie Morton Trevor Rogers 8/2/2024 Marlins – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Max Meyer 8/3/2024 Marlins – Home Reynaldo López Kyle Tyler 8/4/2024 Marlins – Home – Edward Cabrera 8/6/2024 Brewers – Home Chris Sale –

