How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, July 31: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:18 am Wednesday, July 31, 2024
In a Wednesday MLB slate that features a lot of thrilling contests, the New York Yankees versus the Philadelphia Phillies is a game to see.
Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 31
Miami Marlins (39-68) at Tampa Bay Rays (55-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-4, 2.43 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Roddery Munoz (1-5, 5.61 ERA)
New York Yankees (64-45) at Philadelphia Phillies (65-42)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (7-6, 3.05 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-9, 4.13 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (50-58) at Baltimore Orioles (64-44)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez (12-4, 3.82 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Paolo Espino (0-0, 0 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (58-48) at New York Mets (57-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (7-3, 3.58 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (9-7, 4.73 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (59-49) at Chicago White Sox (27-83)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Drew Thorpe (3-2, 4.81 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer (7-6, 2.82 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (57-49) at Milwaukee Brewers (61-46)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (6-6, 3.94 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.68 ERA)
Texas Rangers (52-56) at St. Louis Cardinals (55-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Michael McGreevy (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-10, 3.77 ERA)
Washington Nationals (49-59) at Arizona Diamondbacks (57-51)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (8-5, 3.7 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.51 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (57-52) at Boston Red Sox (56-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.27 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby (8-7, 3.03 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (51-58) at Cincinnati Reds (52-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo (8-3, 3.45 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (2-9, 6.95 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (55-52) at Houston Astros (55-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (9-5, 3.43 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Jake Woodford (0-2, 10.8 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (63-45) at San Diego Padres (58-51)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (10-8, 3.5 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 4.5 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (38-70) at Los Angeles Angels (47-60)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Davis Daniel (1-2, 5.82 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (2-4, 6.23 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (45-64) at San Francisco Giants (53-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb (7-8, 3.72 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Ross Stripling (2-9, 6.02 ERA)
