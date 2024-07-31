How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, July 31: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:18 am Wednesday, July 31, 2024

In a Wednesday MLB slate that features a lot of thrilling contests, the New York Yankees versus the Philadelphia Phillies is a game to see.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 31

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Miami Marlins (39-68) at Tampa Bay Rays (55-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-4, 2.43 ERA)

Taj Bradley (6-4, 2.43 ERA) Marlins Starter: Roddery Munoz (1-5, 5.61 ERA)

New York Yankees (64-45) at Philadelphia Phillies (65-42)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (7-6, 3.05 ERA)

Cristopher Sanchez (7-6, 3.05 ERA) Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-9, 4.13 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (50-58) at Baltimore Orioles (64-44)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez (12-4, 3.82 ERA)

Grayson Rodriguez (12-4, 3.82 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Paolo Espino (0-0, 0 ERA)

Minnesota Twins (58-48) at New York Mets (57-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Luis Severino (7-3, 3.58 ERA)

Luis Severino (7-3, 3.58 ERA) Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (9-7, 4.73 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (59-49) at Chicago White Sox (27-83)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Drew Thorpe (3-2, 4.81 ERA)

Drew Thorpe (3-2, 4.81 ERA) Royals Starter: Brady Singer (7-6, 2.82 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

Atlanta Braves (57-49) at Milwaukee Brewers (61-46)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (6-6, 3.94 ERA)

Freddy Peralta (6-6, 3.94 ERA) Braves Starter: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.68 ERA)

Texas Rangers (52-56) at St. Louis Cardinals (55-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Michael McGreevy (0-0, 0 ERA)

Michael McGreevy (0-0, 0 ERA) Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-10, 3.77 ERA)

Washington Nationals (49-59) at Arizona Diamondbacks (57-51)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (8-5, 3.7 ERA)

Zac Gallen (8-5, 3.7 ERA) Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.51 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (57-52) at Boston Red Sox (56-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.27 ERA)

Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.27 ERA) Mariners Starter: George Kirby (8-7, 3.03 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (51-58) at Cincinnati Reds (52-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo (8-3, 3.45 ERA)

Nick Lodolo (8-3, 3.45 ERA) Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (2-9, 6.95 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-52) at Houston Astros (55-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (9-5, 3.43 ERA)

Framber Valdez (9-5, 3.43 ERA) Pirates Starter: Jake Woodford (0-2, 10.8 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-45) at San Diego Padres (58-51)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (10-8, 3.5 ERA)

Dylan Cease (10-8, 3.5 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 4.5 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (38-70) at Los Angeles Angels (47-60)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Davis Daniel (1-2, 5.82 ERA)

Davis Daniel (1-2, 5.82 ERA) Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (2-4, 6.23 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (45-64) at San Francisco Giants (53-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Logan Webb (7-8, 3.72 ERA)

Logan Webb (7-8, 3.72 ERA) Athletics Starter: Ross Stripling (2-9, 6.02 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.