Braves vs. Brewers: Betting Preview for July 31

On Wednesday, July 31 at 2:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (61-46) host the Atlanta Braves (57-49) at American Family Field in the rubber game of the series. Freddy Peralta will get the ball for the Brewers, while Chris Sale will take the mound for the Braves.

At -110, the Brewers are listed as the moneyline favorites in this matchup versus the Braves (-110). This game has an over/under of 8.5 runs (over -115; under -105).

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

2:10 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BSWI

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -110

Brewers -110 Moneyline Underdog: Braves -110

Braves -110 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Sale (13-3) will take the mound for the Braves, his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings pitched against the New York Mets on Thursday.

In 19 starts this season, he’s earned 11 quality starts.

Sale has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves’ 129 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 325 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank 18th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 449 (4.2 per game).

The Braves have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Braves rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Atlanta has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Braves pitchers have a 1.189 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

