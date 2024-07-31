2025 College National Football Championship Odds, Favorites, Betting Insights Published 2:40 am Wednesday, July 31, 2024

The Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes, at +300 and +325, respectively, are listed as the early favorites to bring home the National Championship this season. For a full list of the top contenders and their championship odds, check out the remainder of this article.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Georgia or your own favorite team’s odds to win the national championship.

Top 2025 College Football Championship Odds

Team Odds to Win Georgia +300 Ohio State +325 Texas +775 Oregon +800 Alabama +1500 Ole Miss +1500 LSU +1700 Penn State +2000 Notre Dame +2000 Michigan +2500 Florida State +2500 Tennessee +3000

Email newsletter signup

Make your national championship winning pick on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.