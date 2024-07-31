2025 College National Football Championship Odds, Favorites, Betting Insights

Published 2:40 am Wednesday, July 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

2025 College National Football Championship Odds, Favorites, Betting Insights

The Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes, at +300 and +325, respectively, are listed as the early favorites to bring home the National Championship this season. For a full list of the top contenders and their championship odds, check out the remainder of this article.

Top 2025 College Football Championship Odds

Team Odds to Win
Georgia +300
Ohio State +325
Texas +775
Oregon +800
Alabama +1500
Ole Miss +1500
LSU +1700
Penn State +2000
Notre Dame +2000
Michigan +2500
Florida State +2500
Tennessee +3000

