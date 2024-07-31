2025 College National Football Championship Odds, Favorites, Betting Insights
Published 2:40 am Wednesday, July 31, 2024
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes, at +300 and +325, respectively, are listed as the early favorites to bring home the National Championship this season. For a full list of the top contenders and their championship odds, check out the remainder of this article.
Top 2025 College Football Championship Odds
|Team
|Odds to Win
|Georgia
|+300
|Ohio State
|+325
|Texas
|+775
|Oregon
|+800
|Alabama
|+1500
|Ole Miss
|+1500
|LSU
|+1700
|Penn State
|+2000
|Notre Dame
|+2000
|Michigan
|+2500
|Florida State
|+2500
|Tennessee
|+3000
