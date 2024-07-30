Man, woman face drug charges Published 8:40 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

A Harlan County man and woman are facing charges including drug trafficking after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop by a Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Roger Asher, 50, and Arcoma King, 54, both of Wallins, were arrested on July 26, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Carmical performed a traffic stop on Pine Mountain on US 421 on a vehicle operated by Asher. It was determined through investigation that Asher had active warrants. K9 Sjors was then deployed. Sjors alerted on an odor of illegal substances. Further investigation located a box containing suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, suspected methamphetamine residue, and PayPal cards containing funds believed to be from drug trafficking.

Asher was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. He was additionally served with a warrant for failure to appear. Asher was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

King was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

