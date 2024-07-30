Man, woman face drug charges
Published 8:40 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
A Harlan County man and woman are facing charges including drug trafficking after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop by a Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy.
Roger Asher, 50, and Arcoma King, 54, both of Wallins, were arrested on July 26, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Carmical performed a traffic stop on Pine Mountain on US 421 on a vehicle operated by Asher. It was determined through investigation that Asher had active warrants. K9 Sjors was then deployed. Sjors alerted on an odor of illegal substances. Further investigation located a box containing suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, suspected methamphetamine residue, and PayPal cards containing funds believed to be from drug trafficking.
Email newsletter signup
Asher was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. He was additionally served with a warrant for failure to appear. Asher was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
King was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.
In other police activity:
- Evilio Carballo, 55, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on July 21. He was charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, no registration receipt, and no rear view mirror. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Worthy Williams, 41, of Lynch, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on July 27. He was charged with second-degree burglary, possession of synthetic drugs, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and second-degree criminal mischief. Williams was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- John Keathley, 39, of Cumberland, was arrested on July 27, by the Cumberland City Police Department. He was charged with second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking (firearm), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, second-degree criminal mischief, and public intoxication. Keathley was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Wallace Saylor, 52, was arrested on July 27, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence and theft by unlawful taking. Saylor was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Jesse Napier, 31, of Evarts, was arrested on July 27, by the Evarts City Police Department. He was charged with second-degree burglary. Napier was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.