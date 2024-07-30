Louisville man sentenced 29 years on meth, other charges Published 8:00 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Louisville man has been sentenced to 29 years and 2 months in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and witness tampering.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge Michael E. Stansbury of the FBI Louisville Field Office, and Interim Chief Paul Humphreys of the Louisville Metro Police Department made the announcement.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Kentucky says according to court documents, Kendall Shaw, 41, was sentenced to 29 years and 2 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised upon release for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, two counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and one count of engaging in a conspiracy to tamper with a witness.

Email newsletter signup

The witness tampering count was part of a superseding indictment in this case. After Shaw was originally indicted on the drug and gun charges, he was accused of engaging in a series of phone calls with others for the specific purpose of ensuring that a person he believed to be a witness against him would not appear at future court proceedings.

There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at www.justice.gov/OCDETF.