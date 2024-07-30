How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30 Published 7:05 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The Milwaukee Brewers and Jackson Chourio will take the field against the Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at American Family Field.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 128 home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.

The Braves rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 444 (4.2 per game).

The Braves have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Braves rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.52 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Atlanta has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.192 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Bryce Elder to the mound for his first start this season.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 25-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2024 Mets L 3-2 Away Chris Sale Luis Severino 7/26/2024 Mets L 8-4 Away Charlie Morton Kodai Senga 7/27/2024 Mets W 4-0 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Tylor Megill 7/28/2024 Mets W 9-2 Away Reynaldo López David Peterson 7/29/2024 Brewers L 8-3 Away Grant Holmes Colin Rea 7/30/2024 Brewers – Away Bryce Elder – 7/31/2024 Brewers – Away Chris Sale Freddy Peralta 8/1/2024 Marlins – Home Charlie Morton Trevor Rogers 8/2/2024 Marlins – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Max Meyer 8/3/2024 Marlins – Home – Kyle Tyler 8/4/2024 Marlins – Home – Edward Cabrera

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.