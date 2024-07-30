How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
Published 7:05 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024
The Milwaukee Brewers and Jackson Chourio will take the field against the Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at American Family Field.
Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 128 home runs.
- Atlanta ranks 12th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.
- The Braves rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- Atlanta has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 444 (4.2 per game).
- The Braves have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Braves rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Atlanta has pitched to a 3.52 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- Atlanta has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.
- The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.192 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send Bryce Elder to the mound for his first start this season.
- The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 25-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2024
|Mets
|L 3-2
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Luis Severino
|7/26/2024
|Mets
|L 8-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Kodai Senga
|7/27/2024
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Tylor Megill
|7/28/2024
|Mets
|W 9-2
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|David Peterson
|7/29/2024
|Brewers
|L 8-3
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Colin Rea
|7/30/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|–
|7/31/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Freddy Peralta
|8/1/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Trevor Rogers
|8/2/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Max Meyer
|8/3/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|–
|Kyle Tyler
|8/4/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|–
|Edward Cabrera
