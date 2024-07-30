Braves vs. Brewers: Betting Preview for July 30
Published 9:25 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Willy Adames will lead the charge for the Milwaukee Brewers (61-45) on Tuesday, July 30, when they take on Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (56-49) at American Family Field at 8:10 PM ET.
The Brewers, at -130, are favored in this matchup, while the Braves are underdogs at +105. Oddsmakers have set the total for this matchup at 9 runs.
Braves vs. Brewers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Matchup Betting Info
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -130
- Moneyline Underdog: Braves +105
- Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: -120, Under: +100)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder gets the nod for the Braves and will make his first start of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.
Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 128 home runs.
- Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
- The Braves rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- Atlanta has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 444 (4.2 per game).
- The Braves have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Braves rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.52 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
- Atlanta averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.
- The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.192 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
