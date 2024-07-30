2024 Rutgers Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title Published 1:54 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have +15000 odds to win the Big Ten title in 2024, which ranks them 11th in the conference. They also have +80000 odds to win a national championship. Check out the stats below, if you’re looking to make a futures wager on their futures odds.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Rutgers Scarlet Knights’ odds to win their conference or the national championship.

Rutgers Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +80000 (Bet $10 to win $8,000.00)

+80000 (Bet $10 to win $8,000.00) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1,500.00)

+15000 (Bet $10 to win $1,500.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 6.5 (Bet $10 to win $12.80 on the over with +128 odds)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Rutgers Scarlet Knights futures odds & games on BetMGM.

Rutgers 2024 Schedule

Based on the team’s opponents’ combined win total last year (67), Rutgers has been handed the 85th-ranked schedule in college football. The Scarlet Knights’ schedule has six games against teams that finished over .500 in 2023, which includes one against a team with nine or more victories and one against a squad that compiled fewer than four wins.

Watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights games all season long on Fubo!

Opponent Date Week Result Howard August 29 1 – Akron September 7 2 – @ Virginia Tech September 21 4 – Washington September 27 5 – @ Nebraska October 5 6 – Wisconsin October 12 7 – UCLA October 19 8 – @ USC October 25 9 – Minnesota November 9 11 – @ Maryland November 16 12 – Illinois November 23 13 – @ Michigan State November 30 14 –

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.