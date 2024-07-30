2024 Purdue Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title Published 1:53 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The Purdue Boilermakers are +35000 to win the Big Ten in 2024, as they sport the 17th-ranked odds in the conference. In addition they have +100000 odds to bring home a CFP title. We have more info on futures odds, along with the important statistics you need to know, in the article below.

Purdue Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +100000 (Bet $10 to win $10,000.00)

+100000 (Bet $10 to win $10,000.00) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +35000 (Bet $10 to win $3,500.00)

+35000 (Bet $10 to win $3,500.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 4.5 (Bet $10 to win $14.20 on the over with +142 odds)

Purdue 2024 Schedule

Based on its opponents’ combined win total last season (80), Purdue will have to deal with the 24th-toughest schedule in college football. The Boilermakers’ schedule features seven games against teams with winning records in 2023, which includes four against teams with nine or more victories and one against a squad that accumulated fewer than four wins.

Opponent Date Week Result Indiana State August 31 1 – Notre Dame September 14 3 – @ Oregon State September 21 4 – Nebraska September 28 5 – @ Wisconsin October 5 6 – @ Illinois October 12 7 – Oregon October 18 8 – Northwestern November 2 10 – @ Ohio State November 9 11 – Penn State November 16 12 – @ Michigan State November 22 13 – @ Indiana November 30 14 –

