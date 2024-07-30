2024 Oregon Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title Published 1:54 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

At +200, the Oregon Ducks, one of the better teams in the conference, have the second-ranked odds to win the Big Ten in 2024. They also have +850 odds to bring home a CFP title. Peruse the futures odds and other data below prior to making a futures wager.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Oregon Ducks’ odds to win their conference or the national championship.

Oregon Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00)

+850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00)

+200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 10.5 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 on the over with -110 odds)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Oregon Ducks futures odds & games on BetMGM.

Oregon 2024 Schedule

Oregon will have to overcome the ninth-toughest schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ combined win total last year (84). The Ducks will play eight games in 2024 against teams with winning records in 2023 (three of those teams won nine or more games and zero of them totaled fewer than four wins).

Watch Oregon Ducks games all season long on Fubo!

Opponent Date Week Result Idaho August 31 1 – Boise State September 7 2 – @ Oregon State September 14 3 – @ UCLA September 28 5 – Michigan State October 4 6 – Ohio State October 12 7 – @ Purdue October 18 8 – Illinois October 26 9 – @ Michigan November 2 10 – Maryland November 9 11 – @ Wisconsin November 16 12 – Washington November 30 14 –

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.