2024 Ohio State Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title Published 1:54 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

At +155, the Ohio State Buckeyes boast the best odds to win the Big Ten in 2024. They also have +420 odds to win a CFP title. Peruse the futures odds and other stats below before making a futures bet.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Ohio State Buckeyes’ odds to win their conference or the national championship.

Ohio State Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00)

+420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50)

+155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50) Season Win Total Over/Under: 10.5 (Bet $15.00 to win $10 on the over with -150 odds)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Ohio State Buckeyes futures odds & games on BetMGM.

Ohio State 2024 Schedule

Ohio State get the 33rd-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ combined win total last year (78). The Buckeyes will challenge six teams this season that finished above .500 in 2023. That schedule includes four teams that had nine or more victories and two squads that registered fewer than four wins last year.

Watch Ohio State Buckeyes games all season long on Fubo!

Opponent Date Week Result Akron August 31 1 – Western Michigan September 7 2 – Marshall September 21 4 – @ Michigan State September 28 5 – Iowa October 5 6 – @ Oregon October 12 7 – Nebraska October 26 9 – @ Penn State November 2 10 – Purdue November 9 11 – @ Northwestern November 16 12 – Indiana November 23 13 – Michigan November 30 14 –

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.