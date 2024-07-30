2024 Northwestern Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title Published 1:55 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The Northwestern Wildcats sport +35000 odds to take home the Big Ten title in 2024, which ranks them 17th in the conference. They also have +100000 odds to bring home the national championship. Check out the info below, if you’re thinking about placing a futures wager on their futures odds.

Northwestern Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +100000 (Bet $10 to win $10,000.00)

+100000 (Bet $10 to win $10,000.00) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +35000 (Bet $10 to win $3,500.00)

+35000 (Bet $10 to win $3,500.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 4.5 (Bet $12.20 to win $10 on the over with -122 odds)

Northwestern 2024 Schedule

Northwestern will face the sixth-hardest schedule this season (based on its opponents’ combined win total from last year). The Wildcats will play eight games in 2024 against teams that finished over .500 in 2023 (five of those teams won nine or more games and one of them tallied three or fewer wins).

Opponent Date Week Result Miami (OH) August 31 1 – Duke September 6 2 – Eastern Illinois September 14 3 – @ Washington September 21 4 – Indiana October 5 6 – @ Maryland October 11 7 – Wisconsin October 19 8 – @ Iowa October 26 9 – @ Purdue November 2 10 – Ohio State November 16 12 – @ Michigan November 23 13 – Illinois November 30 14 –

