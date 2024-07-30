2024 Iowa Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title Published 1:59 am Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The Iowa Hawkeyes have +3300 odds to win the Big Ten title in 2024, which ranks them sixth in the conference. In addition they have +25000 odds to win the College Football Playoff title. Check out the info below, if you’re looking to make a futures wager on their futures odds.

Iowa Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +25000 (Bet $10 to win $2,500.00)

+25000 (Bet $10 to win $2,500.00) Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: +3300 (Bet $10 to win $330.00)

+3300 (Bet $10 to win $330.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 8.5 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 on the over with +160 odds)

Iowa 2024 Schedule

Iowa will face the 13th-hardest schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ combined win total last year (82). The Hawkeyes’ schedule features eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2023, which includes three against teams with nine or more wins and zero against squads that notched three or fewer wins.

Opponent Date Week Result Illinois State August 31 1 – Iowa State September 7 2 – Troy September 14 3 – @ Minnesota September 21 4 – @ Ohio State October 5 6 – Washington October 12 7 – @ Michigan State October 19 8 – Northwestern October 26 9 – Wisconsin November 2 10 – @ UCLA November 8 11 – @ Maryland November 23 13 – Nebraska November 29 14 –

