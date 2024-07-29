Ongoing Capitol renovation project updated to committee Published 8:00 am Monday, July 29, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Discussion of the ongoing renovation project of the State Capitol campus was one of the topics discussed Monday at a meeting of the Interim Joint State Committee on State Government.

For several years, visitors to the State Capitol have noticed scaffolding around the dome, which was the first phase of the project. Once that is completed, work will begin on the interior of the structure, which is expected to cost more than $291 million and take 3 1/2 years to finish.

Sam Ruth, commissioner of the Department for Facilities and Support Services for the Finance and Administration Cabinet told the committee part of the work includes $14 million for temporary structures where the House and Senate will meet, while the renovation is underway of the 120-year-old building.

Email newsletter signup

The temporary building is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, and the legislature will move into it in June 2025, following the end of the 2025 session of the General Assembly.

“The plan is to disassemble it after the work is complete and use it somewhere else,” he said. “Where that is, I don’t know, but it can be torn down and reused.”

In addition to lawmakers leaving the Capitol, all the Constitutional officers, including the governor, will have to find temporary space elsewhere in Frankfort. The Supreme Court has already made its plans to move while the work is underway.

Finance and Administration Secretary Holly Johnson testified the entire project has gone beyond what was first thought.

“Restorations were more expensive than originally planned,” she said. “Where we were originally told a restoration would occur, upon further examination total replacement is needed. We worked with the engineering and design firm to determine what was required for building preservation, occupant and visitor safety, security and code compliance.”

Johnson said when the architectural firm completed its detailed investigation, “Some challenges were encountered and required a redo of certain elements to the planning and design of the project, as well as some cost issues.”

She said Gov. Andy Beshear will be meeting with House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers soon to go over what the investigation uncovered, and what that means for the overall project.

Johnson testified that despite the findings of the investigation, they should be able to keep it within budget.