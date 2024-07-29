How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29
Published 7:07 am Monday, July 29, 2024
The Atlanta Braves will look to Travis d’Arnaud for continued success at the plate when they take on Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at American Family Field.
Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Monday, July 29, 2024
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 125 home runs.
- Fueled by 319 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.
- The Braves have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- Atlanta ranks 21st in the majors with 441 total runs scored this season.
- The Braves have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.303).
- The Braves rank 22nd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Atlanta has the third-best ERA (3.48) in the majors this season.
- Atlanta has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.
- Braves pitchers have a 1.188 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send out Grant Holmes for his first start of the season.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 28-year-old right-hander.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/24/2024
|Reds
|L 9-4
|Home
|Allan Winans
|Frankie Montás
|7/25/2024
|Mets
|L 3-2
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Luis Severino
|7/26/2024
|Mets
|L 8-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Kodai Senga
|7/27/2024
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Tylor Megill
|7/28/2024
|Mets
|W 9-2
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|David Peterson
|7/29/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Colin Rea
|7/30/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|–
|7/31/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Freddy Peralta
|8/1/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Trevor Rogers
|8/2/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Max Meyer
|8/3/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|–
|–
