How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29

The Atlanta Braves will look to Travis d’Arnaud for continued success at the plate when they take on Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at American Family Field.

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Monday, July 29, 2024

Monday, July 29, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BSSO

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 125 home runs.

Fueled by 319 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Atlanta ranks 21st in the majors with 441 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.303).

The Braves rank 22nd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta has the third-best ERA (3.48) in the majors this season.

Atlanta has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Braves pitchers have a 1.188 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send out Grant Holmes for his first start of the season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 28-year-old right-hander.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2024 Reds L 9-4 Home Allan Winans Frankie Montás 7/25/2024 Mets L 3-2 Away Chris Sale Luis Severino 7/26/2024 Mets L 8-4 Away Charlie Morton Kodai Senga 7/27/2024 Mets W 4-0 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Tylor Megill 7/28/2024 Mets W 9-2 Away Reynaldo López David Peterson 7/29/2024 Brewers – Away Grant Holmes Colin Rea 7/30/2024 Brewers – Away Chris Sale – 7/31/2024 Brewers – Away Charlie Morton Freddy Peralta 8/1/2024 Marlins – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Trevor Rogers 8/2/2024 Marlins – Home Reynaldo López Max Meyer 8/3/2024 Marlins – Home – –

