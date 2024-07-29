How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, July 29: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 5:18 am Monday, July 29, 2024
The New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies hit the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today.
Here you will find info on how to watch all of today’s MLB action.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 29
Toronto Blue Jays (49-56) at Baltimore Orioles (62-43)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (5-7, 4.09 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-3, 3.69 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (49-56) at Baltimore Orioles (62-43)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (0-0, 0 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (63-42) at Detroit Tigers (52-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Jack Flaherty (7-5, 2.95 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (8-4, 3.5 ERA)
New York Yankees (62-45) at Philadelphia Phillies (65-40)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (10-4, 2.55 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (10-5, 3.1 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (51-56) at Cincinnati Reds (50-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers (3-2, 3.83 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (7-5, 2.96 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (58-46) at New York Mets (55-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (5-6, 4.02 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.27 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (56-51) at Boston Red Sox (55-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (4-7, 4.5 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (6-6, 2.72 ERA)
Texas Rangers (51-55) at St. Louis Cardinals (54-51)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (4-4, 3.92 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (7-4, 3.31 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (56-48) at Milwaukee Brewers (60-45)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (9-3, 3.6 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Grant Holmes (0-0, 2.7 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (57-49) at Chicago White Sox (27-81)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-10, 5.25 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh (7-7, 4.75 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (53-52) at Houston Astros (55-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Jake Bloss (0-1, 6.94 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (6-1, 1.93 ERA)
Washington Nationals (49-57) at Arizona Diamondbacks (55-51)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (7-5, 6.11 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (5-6, 4.34 ERA)
