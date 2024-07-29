Braves vs. Brewers: Betting Preview for July 29 Published 9:24 am Monday, July 29, 2024

The Milwaukee Brewers (60-45) and the Atlanta Braves (56-48) will go head to head on Monday, July 29 at American Family Field, with Colin Rea getting the nod for the Brewers and Grant Holmes toeing the rubber for the Braves. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers have tabbed the Brewers (-120) as moneyline favorites versus the Braves (+100). This matchup’s over/under has been set at 8. You can get -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info

Date: Monday, July 29, 2024

Monday, July 29, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -120

Brewers -120 Moneyline Underdog: Braves +100

Braves +100 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Holmes gets the nod for the Braves and will make his first start of the season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 28-year-old right-hander.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 125 home runs.

Fueled by 319 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Atlanta ranks 21st in the majors with 441 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Braves rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta has the third-best ERA (3.48) in the majors this season.

Atlanta averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

The Braves have a combined 1.188 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

