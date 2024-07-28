How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
Published 1:09 am Sunday, July 28, 2024
Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Sunday at Citi Field against David Peterson, who is projected to start for the New York Mets. First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- TV Channel: BSSE
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves have hit 121 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the majors.
- Fueled by 315 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.
- The Braves’ .239 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- Atlanta has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 432 (4.2 per game).
- The Braves have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Braves rank 22nd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Atlanta has the third-best ERA (3.50) in the majors this season.
- Atlanta has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.
- The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.189 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will hand the ball to Reynaldo Lopez (7-4) for his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander’s last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.
- Lopez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2024
|Reds
|L 4-1
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Hunter Greene
|7/24/2024
|Reds
|L 9-4
|Home
|Allan Winans
|Frankie Montás
|7/25/2024
|Mets
|L 3-2
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Luis Severino
|7/26/2024
|Mets
|L 8-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Kodai Senga
|7/27/2024
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Tylor Megill
|7/28/2024
|Mets
|–
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|David Peterson
|7/29/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|–
|Colin Rea
|7/30/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|–
|7/31/2024
|Brewers
|–
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Freddy Peralta
|8/1/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Trevor Rogers
|8/2/2024
|Marlins
|–
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Max Meyer
