How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, July 28: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:18 am Sunday, July 28, 2024
Today’s MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Cleveland Guardians playing the Philadelphia Phillies.
There is coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 28
Cincinnati Reds (50-54) at Tampa Bay Rays (53-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Roku
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 11:35 AM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong (2-2, 5.64 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (7-4, 3.14 ERA)
San Diego Padres (57-50) at Baltimore Orioles (61-43)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (5-4, 3.48 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Randy Vasquez (3-5, 4.17 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (62-42) at Philadelphia Phillies (65-39)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Kolby Allard (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (0-0, 0 ERA)
Texas Rangers (51-54) at Toronto Blue Jays (48-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:37 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (8-8, 4.08 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray (5-4, 3.73 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (55-48) at New York Mets (55-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (5-0, 3.14 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Reynaldo López (7-4, 2.12 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (57-46) at Detroit Tigers (52-54)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo (5-1, 3.47 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (9-5, 4.04 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (50-56) at Kansas City Royals (57-48)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (7-6, 3.23 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (4-3, 3.15 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (62-44) at Houston Astros (55-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (4-8, 5.65 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: River Ryan (0-0, 0 ERA)
Miami Marlins (39-66) at Milwaukee Brewers (59-45)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-4, 3.14 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Kyle Tyler (0-1, 3.92 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (55-51) at Chicago White Sox (27-80)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-7, 3.07 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (7-7, 3.41 ERA)
Washington Nationals (49-56) at St. Louis Cardinals (53-51)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 5.02 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (1-4, 4.95 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (38-68) at San Francisco Giants (52-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Jordan Hicks (4-7, 4.01 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (2-6, 4.7 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (44-63) at Los Angeles Angels (45-60)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: José Soriano (6-7, 3.51 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (2-1, 3.09 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (52-52) at Arizona Diamondbacks (55-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Yilber Diaz (1-1, 5.4 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (10-5, 3.34 ERA)
New York Yankees (61-45) at Boston Red Sox (55-48)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-6, 2.71 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (10-7, 4.42 ERA)
