Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for July 28 Published 1:25 am Sunday, July 28, 2024

The New York Mets (55-49) and the Atlanta Braves (55-48) will square off on Sunday, July 28 at Citi Field, with David Peterson starting for the Mets and Reynaldo Lopez taking the hill for the Braves. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers have tabbed the Mets (-110) as moneyline favorites versus the Braves (-110). The total for this matchup is 8. The odds to eclipse the over are -115, while the odds are -105 to go under.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024

Sunday, July 28, 2024 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -110

Mets -110 Moneyline Underdog: Braves -110

Braves -110 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Lopez (7-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

He has 10 quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Lopez has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 18 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 121 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the majors.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

The Braves have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Atlanta ranks 22nd in the majors with 432 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Braves rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Atlanta averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

The Braves have a combined 1.189 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

