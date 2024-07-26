Fish and Wildlife agency to offer hunter education course Published 8:00 am Friday, July 26, 2024

In conjunction with National Shooting Sports Month in August, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) is offering its special statewide “Hunter Education Day” on Aug. 3.

The department will offer nearly 30 in-person hunter education classes and live-fire range days at locations across Kentucky.

The department’s training class includes hunter ethics, wildlife conservation and identification, field care of game, first aid, firearm safety, archery and muzzleloading. For those attending the in-person course, the last session will include a written test and a live-fire exercise. For those participating online, the live-fire exercise will be available at a department-provided range day.

“Most new hunters planning to venture afield for the fall hunting seasons, should aim to complete their hunter education before summer’s end and the start of school,” said Rachel Crume of Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “Hosting a dedicated ‘Hunter Education Day’ not only highlights the upcoming season, but also offers a convenient opportunity for more people to learn everything they need for a safe and successful experience in the field.”

All in-person courses and range days are open to participants who are at least 9 years old and are offered for free, but registration is required for each session. Registered participants are provided firearms, ammunition and safety equipment at no charge for use during testing at the ranges. Online hunter education courses are offered by partnering organizations, and some require a fee.

In most cases, to legally hunt in Kentucky all hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1975, and age 12 or older, are required to have successfully completed a one-time hunter education course and have an unexpired hunting license appropriate for their hunting activity.

Species-specific permits in addition to an annual hunting license are required for hunting deer, wild turkeys, bear, bobcats and sandhill cranes.

Hunter education credentials issued by other states are valid in Kentucky. Licenses and permits may be purchased through the department’s license sales portal or through licensed retail vendors across the state.

To find out more about the event and to register, go to “Hunter Education Day.”