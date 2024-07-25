Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 11 Tickets Available – Sunday, November 17 at Nissan Stadium Published 5:10 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024

The Minnesota Vikings (0-0) trek to Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 17, 2024 to challenge the Tennessee Titans (0-0).

Want to attend this game live at Nissan Stadium? Tickets are available at StubHub or Ticketmaster.

Titans vs. Vikings Tickets & Game Info

Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster

StubHub, Ticketmaster Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Titans Offensive Rankings

The Titans ran 59 plays per game offensively last season, third-worst in the NFL.

In terms of pass attempts, Tennessee was third from bottom in the league, at 29.1 per game.

The Titans’ offense ranked 20th in the NFL in carries per game, at 26.1.

Percentage-wise, Tennessee ran the ball 44.3% of the time (ninth-highest rate in league).

Titans Key Players

Tony Pollard had an impressive 2023 fantasy campaign that saw him collect 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.

Calvin Ridley ranked 17th among WRs and 67th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game) last season.

Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 72 fantasy player and No. 20 WR. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.

Will Levis was 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in the fantasy standings. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Email newsletter signup

Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Titans’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 @ Bears September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 Jets September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 Packers September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 @ Dolphins September 30 at 7:30 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 Colts October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 @ Bills October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 @ Lions October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 Patriots November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 @ Chargers November 10 at 4:05 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 Vikings November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 12 @ Texans November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 @ Commanders December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 14 Jaguars December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 Bengals December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 @ Colts December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 @ Jaguars December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 Texans January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster

Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.

Vikings Offensive Rankings

The Vikings’ offense averaged 63 plays per game last season — that made them 16th in the NFL.

Looking at pass attempts, Minnesota was fourth-highest in the league, at 37.1 per game.

The Vikings’ offense rushes 23.1 times per game — that ranks them fifth from bottom in the league.

Percentage-wise, Minnesota threw the ball 58.9% of the time (second-highest rate in league).

Vikings Key Players

Jordan Addison’s outstanding 2023 fantasy campaign saw him collect 151.3 fantasy points (8.9 per game) and finish 70th overall among all players and 19th among all WRs.

Justin Jefferson ranked 26th among WRs and 89th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 134.2 fantasy points (13.4 per game).

Last year, Aaron Jones 104.9 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 39 RB and the No. 122 fantasy player overall. He averaged 9.5 fantasy points per game.

Ty Chandler put together the 152nd-ranked fantasy season (46th among RBs) last season. He totaled 80 fantasy points (5 per game).

Watch NFL content and NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+.

Vikings’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 @ Giants September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 49ers September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 Texans September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 @ Packers September 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 5 Jets October 6 at 9:30 AM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 Lions October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 @ Rams October 24 at 8:15 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 Colts November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 @ Jaguars November 10 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 @ Titans November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 12 @ Bears November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 Cardinals December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 14 Falcons December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 Bears December 16 at 8:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 @ Seahawks December 22 at 4:05 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 Packers December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 @ Lions January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster

Get tickets for any NFL game this season at StubHub.