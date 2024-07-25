Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 10 Tickets Available – Sunday, November 10 at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium is where the Tennessee Titans (0-0) will trade blows with the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) on Sunday, November 10, 2024.
Want to catch this game live at SoFi Stadium? You can find tickets at StubHub or Ticketmaster.
Titans vs. Chargers Tickets & Game Info
- Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster
- Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
Titans Offensive Rankings
- The Titans were third-worst in the league in offensive plays per game last season, at 59.
- In terms of pass attempts, Tennessee was third from bottom in the league, at 29.1 per game.
- The Titans’ offense ranked 20th in the NFL in rushing attempts per game, at 26.1.
- Percentage-wise, Tennessee was ninth-highest in the NFL in terms of leaning on the running game, rushing 44.3% of the time.
Titans Key Players
- Tony Pollard collected 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) in 2023 and finished 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.
- Calvin Ridley ranked 67th overall and 17th among WRs in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).
- Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 72 fantasy player and No. 20 WR. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.
- Will Levis put together the 125th-ranked fantasy season (34th among QBs) last season. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).
Titans’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Bears
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Jets
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Packers
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Dolphins
|September 30 at 7:30 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|Colts
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Bills
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|@ Lions
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|Patriots
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Chargers
|November 10 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|Vikings
|November 17 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|@ Texans
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|@ Commanders
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|Jaguars
|December 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Bengals
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Colts
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|@ Jaguars
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|Texans
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Chargers Offensive Rankings
- The Chargers’ offense averaged 65 plays per game last year — that ranked them seventh-best in the NFL.
- In terms of the passing game, Los Angeles threw the ball 37.2 times per game, the third-highest number of attempts in the NFL.
- The Chargers averaged 25.4 rushing attempts per game, the ninth-fewest in the NFL.
- In terms of run vs. pass, Los Angeles threw the ball on 57.1% of its offensive snaps, the sixth-highest percentage in the NFL.
Chargers Key Players
- Justin Herbert had an outstanding 2023 fantasy campaign that saw him rack up 233.2 fantasy points (17.9 per game) and finish 21st overall among all players and 17th among all QBs.
- Gus Edwards ranked 15th among RBs and 47th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 175 fantasy points (10.3 per game).
- Last year, D.J. Chark’s 80.5 total fantasy points made him the No. 149 fantasy player and No. 54 WR. He averaged 5.8 fantasy points per game.
Chargers’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|Raiders
|September 8 at 4:05 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|@ Panthers
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|@ Steelers
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|Chiefs
|September 29 at 4:25 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|@ Broncos
|October 13 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Cardinals
|October 21 at 9:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|Saints
|October 27 at 4:05 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|@ Browns
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|Titans
|November 10 at 4:05 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|Bengals
|November 17 at 4:25 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|Ravens
|November 25 at 8:15 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|@ Falcons
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|@ Chiefs
|December 8 at 8:20 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Buccaneers
|December 15 at 4:25 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|Broncos
|December 22 at 4:05 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|@ Patriots
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|@ Raiders
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
