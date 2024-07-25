Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 6 Tickets Available – Sunday, October 13 at Nissan Stadium
Published 5:10 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) visit a fellow AFC South opponent on Sunday, October 13, 2024, when they go head to head with the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Nissan Stadium.
Want to attend this game live at Nissan Stadium? Tickets can be found at StubHub or Ticketmaster.
Titans vs. Colts Tickets & Game Info
- Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster
- Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
Titans Offensive Rankings
- The Titans were third-worst in the NFL in offensive plays per game last season, at 59.
- Looking at the passing game, Tennessee threw the ball 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest number of attempts in the NFL.
- The Titans ranked 20th in the league in rushing attempts per game, at 26.1.
- Percentage-wise, Tennessee ran the ball 44.3% of the time (ninth-highest rate in league).
Titans Key Players
- Tony Pollard scored 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) in 2023 and finished 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.
- Calvin Ridley ranked 17th among WRs and 67th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game) last season.
- Last year, DeAndre Hopkins 148.6 total fantasy points to finish as the No. 20 WR and the No. 72 fantasy player overall. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.
- Will Levis finished 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He totaled 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).
Titans’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Bears
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Jets
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Packers
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Dolphins
|September 30 at 7:30 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|Colts
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Bills
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|@ Lions
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|Patriots
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Chargers
|November 10 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|Vikings
|November 17 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|@ Texans
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|@ Commanders
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|Jaguars
|December 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Bengals
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Colts
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|@ Jaguars
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|Texans
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Colts Offensive Rankings
- The Colts ranked 10th-best in the league in offensive plays per game last year, at 64.
- In terms of the passing game, Indianapolis was 17th in the NFL in attempts (33.8 per game).
- The Colts’ offense averaged 28.2 carries per game — that was 10th-highest in the league.
Colts Key Players
- Michael Pittman Jr. had an impressive 2023 fantasy campaign that saw him rack up 141.2 fantasy points (8.8 per game) and finish 83rd overall among all players and 25th among all WRs.
- Jonathan Taylor placed 30th among RBs and 85th league-wide in fantasy standings after totaling 137.4 fantasy points (13.7 per game) last season.
- Last year, Joe Flacco’s 100.9 total fantasy points made him the No. 129 fantasy player and No. 35 QB. He averaged 20.2 fantasy points per game.
- Josh Downs finished 48th among WRs and 139th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He scored 89.1 fantasy points (5.2 per game).
Colts’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|Texans
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|@ Packers
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Bears
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|Steelers
|September 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|5
|@ Jaguars
|October 6 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|@ Titans
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|Dolphins
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|@ Texans
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|@ Vikings
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|Bills
|November 10 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|@ Jets
|November 17 at 8:20 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|Lions
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|@ Patriots
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|@ Broncos
|December 15 at 4:25 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|Titans
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|@ Giants
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|Jaguars
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
