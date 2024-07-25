Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 15 Tickets Available – Sunday, December 15 at Nissan Stadium Published 5:10 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024

The Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) trek to Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 15, 2024 to take on the Tennessee Titans (0-0).

Titans vs. Bengals Tickets & Game Info

StubHub, Ticketmaster Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Titans Offensive Rankings

The Titans averaged 59 plays per game on offense last year, third-worst in the league.

Looking at the passing game, Tennessee threw the ball 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest number of attempts in the league.

The Titans ranked 20th in the NFL in carries per game, at 26.1.

Percentage-wise, Tennessee was ninth-highest in the league in terms of leaning on the running game, rushing 44.3% of the time.

Titans Key Players

Tony Pollard’s stellar 2023 fantasy campaign saw him collect 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.

Calvin Ridley ranked 17th among WRs and 67th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).

Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 72 fantasy player and No. 20 WR. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.

Will Levis was 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in the fantasy standings. He totaled 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Titans’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 @ Bears September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 Jets September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 Packers September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 @ Dolphins September 30 at 7:30 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 Colts October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 @ Bills October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 @ Lions October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 Patriots November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 @ Chargers November 10 at 4:05 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 Vikings November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 12 @ Texans November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 @ Commanders December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 14 Jaguars December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 Bengals December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 @ Colts December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 @ Jaguars December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 Texans January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster

Bengals Offensive Rankings

The Bengals ran 62 plays per game on offense last season, 19th in the NFL.

In terms of pass attempts, Cincinnati threw the ball 36.2 times per game, the seventh-highest total in the NFL.

The Bengals averaged 22.5 carries per game, the third-fewest in the NFL.

Percentage-wise, Cincinnati was fourth-highest in the league in terms of leaning on the passing game, throwing the ball 58.7% of the time.

Bengals Key Players

Ja’Marr Chase racked up 162.7 fantasy points (10.2 per game) in 2023 and finished 58th overall among all players and 13th among all WRs.

Joe Burrow ranked 26th among QBs and 74th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 147.2 fantasy points (14.7 per game).

Last year, Jake Browning’s 143.5 total fantasy points made him the No. 80 fantasy player and No. 28 QB. He averaged 15.9 fantasy points per game.

Zack Moss put together the 82nd-ranked fantasy season (29th among RBs) last season. He totaled 142.6 fantasy points (10.2 per game).

Bengals’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 Patriots September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 @ Chiefs September 15 at 4:25 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 Commanders September 23 at 8:15 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 @ Panthers September 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 5 Ravens October 6 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 @ Giants October 13 at 8:20 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 @ Browns October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 Eagles October 27 at 4:25 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 Raiders November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 @ Ravens November 7 at 8:15 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 @ Chargers November 17 at 4:25 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 Steelers December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 14 @ Cowboys December 9 at 8:15 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 @ Titans December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 Browns December 19 at 8:15 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 Broncos December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 @ Steelers January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster

