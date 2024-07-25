Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 15 Tickets Available – Sunday, December 15 at Nissan Stadium
Published 5:10 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024
The Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) trek to Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 15, 2024 to take on the Tennessee Titans (0-0).
Hoping to catch this game live at Nissan Stadium? Get your tickets now at StubHub or Ticketmaster.
Titans vs. Bengals Tickets & Game Info
- Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster
- Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
Titans Offensive Rankings
- The Titans averaged 59 plays per game on offense last year, third-worst in the league.
- Looking at the passing game, Tennessee threw the ball 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest number of attempts in the league.
- The Titans ranked 20th in the NFL in carries per game, at 26.1.
- Percentage-wise, Tennessee was ninth-highest in the league in terms of leaning on the running game, rushing 44.3% of the time.
Titans Key Players
- Tony Pollard’s stellar 2023 fantasy campaign saw him collect 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.
- Calvin Ridley ranked 17th among WRs and 67th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).
- Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 72 fantasy player and No. 20 WR. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.
- Will Levis was 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in the fantasy standings. He totaled 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).
Titans’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|@ Bears
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|Jets
|September 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Packers
|September 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Dolphins
|September 30 at 7:30 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|Colts
|October 13 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Bills
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|@ Lions
|October 27 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|Patriots
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Chargers
|November 10 at 4:05 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|Vikings
|November 17 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|12
|@ Texans
|November 24 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|@ Commanders
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|Jaguars
|December 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|Bengals
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|@ Colts
|December 22 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|@ Jaguars
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|Texans
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
Bengals Offensive Rankings
- The Bengals ran 62 plays per game on offense last season, 19th in the NFL.
- In terms of pass attempts, Cincinnati threw the ball 36.2 times per game, the seventh-highest total in the NFL.
- The Bengals averaged 22.5 carries per game, the third-fewest in the NFL.
- Percentage-wise, Cincinnati was fourth-highest in the league in terms of leaning on the passing game, throwing the ball 58.7% of the time.
Bengals Key Players
- Ja’Marr Chase racked up 162.7 fantasy points (10.2 per game) in 2023 and finished 58th overall among all players and 13th among all WRs.
- Joe Burrow ranked 26th among QBs and 74th overall in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 147.2 fantasy points (14.7 per game).
- Last year, Jake Browning’s 143.5 total fantasy points made him the No. 80 fantasy player and No. 28 QB. He averaged 15.9 fantasy points per game.
- Zack Moss put together the 82nd-ranked fantasy season (29th among RBs) last season. He totaled 142.6 fantasy points (10.2 per game).
Bengals’ Upcoming Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Home/Away
|Tickets
|1
|Patriots
|September 8 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|2
|@ Chiefs
|September 15 at 4:25 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|3
|Commanders
|September 23 at 8:15 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|4
|@ Panthers
|September 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|5
|Ravens
|October 6 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|6
|@ Giants
|October 13 at 8:20 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|7
|@ Browns
|October 20 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|8
|Eagles
|October 27 at 4:25 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|9
|Raiders
|November 3 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|10
|@ Ravens
|November 7 at 8:15 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|11
|@ Chargers
|November 17 at 4:25 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|13
|Steelers
|December 1 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|14
|@ Cowboys
|December 9 at 8:15 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|15
|@ Titans
|December 15 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|16
|Browns
|December 19 at 8:15 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|17
|Broncos
|December 29 at 1:00 PM ET
|Home
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
|18
|@ Steelers
|January 5 at 1:00 PM ET
|Away
|StubHub, Ticketmaster
