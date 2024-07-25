Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Week 1 Tickets Available – Sunday, September 8 at Soldier Field Published 5:10 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024

On Sunday, September 8, 2024, the Tennessee Titans (0-0) hit the road to meet the Chicago Bears (0-0) at Soldier Field.

Hoping to attend this matchup live at Soldier Field? Tickets are available at StubHub or Ticketmaster.

Titans vs. Bears Tickets & Game Info

Tickets: StubHub, Ticketmaster

StubHub, Ticketmaster Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Soldier Field

Titans Offensive Rankings

The Titans averaged 59 plays per game on offense last year, third-worst in the NFL.

In terms of the passing game, Tennessee threw it 29.1 times per game, the third-lowest number of attempts in the league.

The Titans were 20th in the league in rushing attempts per game, at 26.1.

In terms of run vs. pass, Tennessee rushed on 44.3% of its offensive snaps, the ninth-highest percentage in the league.

Titans Key Players

Tony Pollard had an impressive 2023 fantasy campaign that saw him collect 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) and finish 53rd overall among all players and 19th among all RBs.

Calvin Ridley placed 67th overall and 17th among WRs in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game).

Last year, DeAndre Hopkins’ 148.6 total fantasy points made him the No. 72 fantasy player and No. 20 WR. He averaged 8.7 fantasy points per game.

Will Levis finished 34th among QBs and 125th overall last season in fantasy rankings. He scored 102.1 fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Email newsletter signup

Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Titans’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 @ Bears September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 Jets September 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 Packers September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 @ Dolphins September 30 at 7:30 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 Colts October 13 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 7 @ Bills October 20 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 @ Lions October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 Patriots November 3 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 @ Chargers November 10 at 4:05 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 Vikings November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 12 @ Texans November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 @ Commanders December 1 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 14 Jaguars December 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 Bengals December 15 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 @ Colts December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 @ Jaguars December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 Texans January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster

Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.

Bears Offensive Rankings

The Bears’ offense ran 65 plays per game last year — that ranked them seventh-best in the NFL.

In terms of pass attempts, Chicago threw the ball 30.2 times per game, the sixth-lowest total in the league.

The Bears’ offense attempted 31.4 rushes per game — that was second-highest in the NFL.

Percentage-wise, Chicago ran the ball 48.7% of the time (second-highest rate in league).

Bears Key Players

D.J. Moore racked up 190.5 fantasy points (11.2 per game) in 2023 and finished 38th overall among all players and sixth among all WRs.

Keenan Allen placed 50th overall and 11th among WRs in league-wide fantasy standings last season after finishing with 170.9 fantasy points (13.1 per game).

Last year, D’Andre Swift’s 160.3 total fantasy points made him the No. 24 RB and the No. 61 fantasy player overall after he averaged 10 fantasy points per game.

Swift finished 24th among RBs and 61st overall last season in fantasy rankings. He scored 160.3 fantasy points (10 per game).

Watch NFL content and NFL PrimeTime on ESPN+.

Bears’ Upcoming Schedule

Week Opponent Date Home/Away Tickets 1 Titans September 8 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 2 @ Texans September 15 at 8:20 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 3 @ Colts September 22 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 4 Rams September 29 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 5 Panthers October 6 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 6 Jaguars October 13 at 9:30 AM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 8 @ Commanders October 27 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 9 @ Cardinals November 3 at 4:05 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 10 Patriots November 10 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 11 Packers November 17 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 12 Vikings November 24 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 13 @ Lions November 28 at 12:30 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 14 @ 49ers December 8 at 4:25 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 15 @ Vikings December 16 at 8:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster 16 Lions December 22 at 1:00 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 17 Seahawks December 26 at 8:15 PM ET Home StubHub, Ticketmaster 18 @ Packers January 5 at 1:00 PM ET Away StubHub, Ticketmaster

Get tickets for any NFL game this season at StubHub.