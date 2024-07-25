How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, July 25: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:18 am Thursday, July 25, 2024
The Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets is one of many solid options on today’s MLB slate.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 25
San Diego Padres (54-50) at Washington Nationals (47-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (2-9, 5.35 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (9-8, 3.76 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (60-41) at Miami Marlins (37-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Roddery Munoz (1-5, 5.14 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (10-4, 2.38 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (50-53) at Cleveland Guardians (61-40)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (0-2, 4.5 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson (4-8, 3.23 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (27-77) at Texas Rangers (50-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer (1-3, 3.99 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (1-4, 4.58 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (51-51) at Toronto Blue Jays (46-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (8-8, 3.71 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (5-4, 2.63 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (49-54) at Los Angeles Dodgers (61-42)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb (7-8, 3.59 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (54-46) at New York Mets (53-48)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (7-3, 3.58 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.7 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (41-63) at Los Angeles Angels (45-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Kenny Rosenberg (0-0, 6.3 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Ross Stripling (1-9, 5.82 ERA)
