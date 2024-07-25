HC’s Huff one of 15 seniors nationwide selected for showcase in Charlotte Published 9:34 pm Thursday, July 25, 2024

As an all-state guard who has already received multiple Division I offers, Harlan County senior Maddox Huff may not sound like an “underrated” player. He is, however, one of 15 players around the nation recently invited to the Underrated Basketball Showcase on Aug. 2-4 at Davidson College in Charlotte, N.C.

NBA star Steph Curry, an alumnus of Davidson, will have his training team at the showcase to work with all 15 players invited.

Huff plays for the northern Kentucky-based Griffin Elite AAU team. That was one of 48 teams competing in the Under Armour Rise Circuit. Griffin made the elite eight of the championship bracket this past weekend in Chicago. It was the third and final session after earlier events in Atlanta and Hamilton, Ohio.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to work with Steph Curry’s trainers,” Huff said. “I’ve played a lot of basketball this summer and to have it culminate with being a part of this group is just a blessing. I’m very thankful.”

A senior point guard, Huff averaged 17.7 points per game as the Bears posted a 34-5 record in 2024, winning the 13th Region title for the second time and advancing to the state finals before falling to Lyon County in the region’s strongest Sweet Sixteen showing since 1989. He was the fifth-ranked junior on the all-state list as a second-team selection in the Lexington Herald Leader and was the highest ranked player in his class in the 13th Region and in the three mountain regions. He was a third-team all-state selection by the Louisville Courier Journal and the sixth-ranked junior in the state.

He has received offers from UT-Chattanooga, Morehead, Youngstown State, University of Tennesee-Martin, Eastern Kentucky University and East Tennessee State University.