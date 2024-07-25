County talks Wellness and Recreation Center, state funding Published 8:33 am Thursday, July 25, 2024

The Harlan County Fiscal Court discussed a bid for construction management on the Harlan County Wellness and Recreation Center project during the panel’s regular July meeting.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought the matter before the magistrates.

“We’re going to open the proposals for the Wellness and Recreation Center construction management,” Mosley said. “We advertised for that last month.”

Harlan County Clerk Ashley Sullivan confirmed one proposal had been received.

“We received one proposal for construction management services for the Wellness Recreation Center from Codell Construction,” Mosley said. “Given the length of the proposal, I would ask that you all refer it to my office for negotiation, and I’ll bring it back next month.”

Magistrate Jim Roddy made a motion for the Harlan County Judge-Executive’s Office to review the proposal, seconded by Magistrate Paul Caldwell. The motion passed with no objections.

The court then moved on to a trio of resolutions regarding state funding for multiple projects in Harlan County, including the Wellness and Recreation Center.

“The next three items are all resolutions that are related to how well Representative (Adam) Bowling and Senator (Johnnie) Turner did for us in the last legislative session,” Mosley said. “All three of these are projects that were included as state line-item general fund dollars. There was a report I read recently that indicated they were coal severance dollars, these are not coal severance dollars, these are state line-item general fund dollars. They did very well for Harlan County in the session, and we certainly appreciate their work and how well they continue to represent us.”

Mosley asked for a motion to adopt a resolution filing a Kentucky House Bill 1 Project Grant Application for up to $3.8 million with the Department for Local Government for the Harlan County Wellness and Recreation Center. Magistrate Paul Caldwell made the motion, seconded by Jim Roddy. The magistrates voted to approve the motion.

The court also passed motions approving the filing of Kentucky House Bill 1 grant applications with the Department of Local Government for $125,000 for the KY 160 Black Mountain Roadside Overlook and $1 million for Backroads of Appalachia. Both motions were passed with no objections.

Mosley also mentioned the status of funding aimed at water system upgrades for the city of Evarts.

“I spoke with DOJ as well, and was talking with the mayor of Evarts yesterday,” Mosley said. “I expect they will be receiving their resolution for the $2.6 million for the water tank and rehab projects they’re going to be doing in the city of Evarts related to the water lines…at any moment for their council to adopt. I know their engineer has been working diligently getting ready for that funding. We’re very thankful that Representative Bowling and Senator Turner were able to secure funding for that much needed project as well.”

In other fiscal court activity:

• Permission to advertise for a 2024 John Deere 333G Skid Steer was approved;

• Permission to advertise for bids for the Putney Ranger Station renovation was approved;

• Permission to advertise for RFPs for an environmental review for the Wallins Creek wastewater extension project was approved

• Permission to advertise for two generators for BMUD pump stations on Pine Mountain was approved.