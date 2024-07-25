Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for July 25 Published 5:25 am Thursday, July 25, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves (54-46) square off against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets (53-48) in the series opener at Citi Field on Thursday, July 25. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Braves (-130), according to bookmakers, are moneyline favorites in this contest against the Mets (+105) The over/under for this contest is 7.5. The odds to exceed the over are -105, while the odds are -115 to go under.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

Date: Thursday, July 25, 2024

Thursday, July 25, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -130

Braves -130 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +105

Mets +105 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 13-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, July 14, the left-hander threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Sale is looking to collect his 11th quality start of the year.

Sale is seeking his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the mound.

In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank 10th in MLB action with 115 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Atlanta is 13th in baseball, slugging .403.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

Atlanta is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (422 total).

The Braves rank 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 21st in MLB.

Atlanta has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).

Atlanta’s pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.200).

