UK offensive lineman commit Darrin Strey loves playing football Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Darrin Strey had over 20 scholarship offers including four from Southeastern Conference schools and eight from Big Ten programs before he decided Kentucky was where he wanted to play his college football.

The 6-7, 300-pound offensive lineman from Paw Paw, Mich., decided to make his commitment during his June visit and the biggest reason was offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

Email newsletter signup

“He is a huge part of me coming to the program along with the stability with coach (Mark) Stoops. The new OC (Bush Hamdan) and his pro-style philosophy also impressed me and I feel my best chance and path to get to the NFL is at Kentucky,” said Strey.”Committing had kind of crossed my mind but I was going to hold out. Then I realized Kentucky and coach Wolford checked all the boxes so why not go ahead and commit.”

The Michigan high school player said all schools recruiting him had great facilities and great people on staff.

“But the relationship I built with this (Kentucky) staff, players and other recruits just felt different,” Strey said. “I was hosted by (offensive lineman) Jager Burton. He was really cool and made a big impact on me.”

His father, Dennis Strey, is the head coach at Paw Paw High School and his older brother is playing football at Eastern Michigan.

“It’s awesome being coached by my father. It puts a whole different perspective on the game,” Strey said. “He has been my biggest role model all my life. He’s the head coach all the time, too. From home to practice and back, he’s always coaching and teaching me.”

Strey’s father also uses him in the defensive line and he had 64 tackles, including 12 for loss, last season.

“I love playing football. Anything I can do to be on the field, I’ll do. I have been a long snapper my whole life,” Strey said. “I am more of an offensive guy but defense can be a lot of fun when you are getting tackles.”

Strey also plays basketball and throws the discus and shot put for the track team.

“I am a shooter (in basketball),” Strey laughed and said. “Actually, I try to do it all. I set a (school) record for the discus (162 feet). I do throw the shot put but mostly discus is what I do.

“My parents have always encouraged me to play multiple sports because (college) coaches like that. I am a competitive kid. I love the idea of playing all the sports I can.”

He’s competitive in the classroom, too, with a grade-point average over 4.0.

“I take pride in my grades. My parents were always hard on me but I don’t think anyone can ever be too hard on you when it comes to academics,” he said.

Strey has already decided he’ll bypass his final season of basketball and track so he can enroll early at Kentucky.

“That was a really hard decision but I know that is what will be best for my football career,” Strey said.